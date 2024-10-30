Green-fingered community groups commended for gardening projects

Northampton Town Council commended green-fingered community groups for their hard work creating gardening projects during an awards ceremony at the Guildhall last week, which also welcomed RHS assessors and representatives from East Midlands in Bloom.

The Mayor of Northampton presented 11 groups with their awards for participating in the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ scheme, led by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) to encourage communities to revamp existing communal gardens and neglected public spaces.

Northampton Town Council supports the competition locally through providing start-up grants, and this year, six of the participating groups received a £200 grant to support their project.

Groups awarded at this year’s ceremony were:

Members of the Primrose Hill Square Community Garden with the Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton.

Friends of Abington Park for their Peace Garden, St Matthew’s Healthcare Sensory Garden in partnership with Sport4Fitness, St Giles’ Community Group for their work to improve St Giles’ Church Yard, Friends of Billing Road Cemetery for their work to preserve and enhance the cemetery C2C Social Action Women’s Centre rooftop garden and allotment Friends of Dallington Park’s Secret Garden Friends of Eastfield Park’s conservation work at the popular open space Friends of St Peter’s Marefair wildflower planting in the church garden Primrose Hill Square community garden Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation’s Chai and Chat Women’s Group garden at Weston Favell Parish Hall Bees Be Happy garden and plant nursery in Eastfield

Presenting at the event, Councillor Andrew Stevens, Chair of the Environmental Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “The community groups taking part in the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ scheme have done some amazing work to brighten up their neighbourhoods, by creating and maintaining vibrant gardens which can be enjoyed by all.

"The town council is keen to support green initiatives delivered by local resident groups and this scheme not only helps to increase green areas and biodiversity in the town, but it is also a great way to bring people together, learn about plants and food and do something positive.

“Congratulations to all those involved for making a lasting difference in your community.”

Projects funded with a town council grant were sustainable, using perennial, pollinator friendly plants which will grow back year after year.

Sandra Robinson, Project Coordinator at Bees Be Happy, said: “This was our first year of entering and we have thoroughly enjoyed the experience. The highlight of the awards night for us was meeting the other entries and finding out about their great projects.

“All the projects are different, but the fundamental roots are the same, to improve our surroundings, help the environment and wildlife, create beautiful environments for the local communities to enjoy and to start conversations with the visitors to them.

“I am hoping to visit them all as we can learn a lot from each other, compare notes, exchange ideas and visit some beautiful spaces all for free.”

Groups registering to take part in ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ will receive an annual visit from an RHS assessor, support from experienced mentors and membership to a nationwide community gardening network.

The 2025 scheme will be advertised in early 2025, with the closing date for entries on May 30 and judging taking place in July and August. Anyone wishing to take part should contact the town council by emailing [email protected]

Further information about ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ can be found on the RHS website.

