Grant boost from Maximus Foundation UK for Northampton motor neurone disease charity

Maximus Foundation UK, the not-for-profit arm of Maximus, has awarded a grant of £2,500 to the Motor Neurone Disease Association to boost its support for people with motor neurone disease, their families and carers.

The membership organisation, based in Northampton, focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for people living with or affected by motor neurone disease in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The condition currently affects up to 5000 people in the UK.

The donation forms part of the Foundation’s latest round of dedicated fundraising to help local charities nationwide. The grant was awarded via a virtual cheque presentation by a Maximus Foundation trustee. Maximus Foundation UK has awarded grant beneficiaries totalling £542,000 since 2015.

The virtual cheque presentation.

Charis Green, Chair of the Maximus Foundation, said: “We applaud UK charities whose work changes lives through campaigning, fundraising and support. So we’re delighted to help the Motor Neurone Disease Association to continue its amazing work on behalf of people affected by motor neurone disease.”