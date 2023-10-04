News you can trust since 1931
Godwin lands a 54-acre industrial and logistics site in Daventry

UK property developer Godwin Developments has announced it has exchanged contracts with a consortium of landowners on a 54-acre site in Daventry, which it intends to transform into a high-quality, sustainability-led employment hub.
By Sarah Hebburn
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:10 BST
The site – known as ‘South East Gateway’ – benefits from an existing allocation of 32 acres in the Daventry Local Plan for industrial, logistics and business uses. It is well positioned off the A45 London Road at the southeastern entry point into the town, next to similar uses, and offers quick access to the M1 Junction 16 which lies only 6 miles away.

Marcus Phayer, Development Director, Industrial and Logistics at Godwin Developments said: “We are really pleased to have secured this key allocated employment site in Daventry. With its proximity to the town centre and the M1 motorway, as well as the Grade A specification we have in mind, we are certain it would attract strong interest from potential occupiers.

“Our proactive and collaborative approach, combined with our proven track record, has enabled us to conclude this deal despite the current turbulent market conditions.

Site location at DaventrySite location at Daventry
“We are keen to work closely with West Northamptonshire Council and local stakeholders, and are targeting a planning submission for circa 500,000 square feet of employment space in the first half of 2024.

“We also continue to seek opportunities in well-established distribution corridors, close to major population centres and transport networks - whether they are ‘oven ready’, allocated for employment, or strategic land promotions.”

Stuart Pratt, Director and Co-founder of Godwin Group commented: “We have a strong track record of delivery across the residential, commercial and logistics sectors throughout the UK.To date, we have developed an existing pipeline capability in Industrial & Logistics totalling over one million sq ft and an estimated value of £250 million.

“Our ambition is to further expand Godwin’s existing industrial and logistics proposition over the next few years and establish ourselves as a recognised leader in this highly competitive sector in front of investors and occupiers alike”.

