Godwin lands a 54-acre industrial and logistics site in Daventry

The site – known as ‘South East Gateway’ – benefits from an existing allocation of 32 acres in the Daventry Local Plan for industrial, logistics and business uses. It is well positioned off the A45 London Road at the southeastern entry point into the town, next to similar uses, and offers quick access to the M1 Junction 16 which lies only 6 miles away.

Marcus Phayer, Development Director, Industrial and Logistics at Godwin Developments said: “We are really pleased to have secured this key allocated employment site in Daventry. With its proximity to the town centre and the M1 motorway, as well as the Grade A specification we have in mind, we are certain it would attract strong interest from potential occupiers.

“Our proactive and collaborative approach, combined with our proven track record, has enabled us to conclude this deal despite the current turbulent market conditions.

Site location at Daventry

“We are keen to work closely with West Northamptonshire Council and local stakeholders, and are targeting a planning submission for circa 500,000 square feet of employment space in the first half of 2024.

“We also continue to seek opportunities in well-established distribution corridors, close to major population centres and transport networks - whether they are ‘oven ready’, allocated for employment, or strategic land promotions.”

Stuart Pratt, Director and Co-founder of Godwin Group commented: “We have a strong track record of delivery across the residential, commercial and logistics sectors throughout the UK.To date, we have developed an existing pipeline capability in Industrial & Logistics totalling over one million sq ft and an estimated value of £250 million.

