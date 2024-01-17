Go Karting fundraiser for cancer charity The Lewis Foundation is looking for teams to join

Rotary Club of Nene Valley are hosting their annual 'ROkart' fundraising challenge and Cancer Charity The Lewis Foundation are looking for teams to take part in this challenge.

The Rotary Club of Nene Valley have once again pledged their support to The Lewis Foundation by offering them their own heat at their indoor go-karting fundraiser 'Rokart' on 19th March 2024.

The Lewis Foundation is a charity based in Northampton, which provides free gift packs and support to adult cancer patients in hospitals across the Midlands, including Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of The Lewis Foundation said: "It is fantastic news for our charity to have the ongoing support from the Rotary Club of Nene Valley for a third year.

Previous entrants of The Lewis Foundation Rokart Heat

"Events like this are a fantastic opportunity for businesses, groups of friends or family members to get involved and give something back. It is not only about having fun, but you will be making a difference to cancer patients in our community.

"ROkart 2023 raised over £3500 for our charity, which is an incredible sum of money for us, especially during these financially difficult times with the cost of living crisis.

Our work would not be possible without support from organisations such as the Rotary Club of Nene Valley, coordinating events like this and getting the community behind us. We look forward to the event this year."

The Lewis Foundation are looking for businesses to sponsor a team of 4-5 people for £250 to take part in their ROkart heat on Tuesday 19th March 2024 at 6pm. This will take place at Teamworks Karting Northampton, St James Mills Road, Northampton. The team sponsorship supporting the work of The Lewis Foundation.

The winner from this heat, will join the winners from the other ROkart heats taking place between January 2024 and April 2024, to take part in the Grand Final on 2nd April 2024.

For more information and to sign up to ROkart 2024, email: Tony Roberts - [email protected]