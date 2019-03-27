'Globe of Death' motorcycle stunt is in town as award-winning circus arrives at Northampton theatre

The world's most dangerous circus act featuring four motorbikes in a steel cage is coming to a Northampton theatre.
After a sell-out West End run, 'Cirque Berserk' is in town at the Royal and Derngate Theatre from March 27 to March 31.
The adrenaline-fuelled show promises stunt action and danger in a circus performance made especially for the stage.
The thills and skills on display will include the world's most dangerous circus stunt 'The Globe of Death' - four motorcycles reaching speeds of 60mph within the confines of a locked steel cage.
Cirque Berserk also boast 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen.
Tickets are available starting at £10 from the Royal and Derngate website.