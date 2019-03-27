'Globe of Death' motorcycle stunt is in town as award-winning circus arrives at Northampton theatre

The world's most dangerous circus act featuring four motorbikes in a steel cage is coming to a Northampton theatre.

After a sell-out West End run, 'Cirque Berserk' is in town at the Royal and Derngate Theatre from March 27 to March 31.

Cirque Berserk is coming to tow.. Photo credit Piet Heit Ou

The adrenaline-fuelled show promises stunt action and danger in a circus performance made especially for the stage.

The thills and skills on display will include the world's most dangerous circus stunt 'The Globe of Death' - four motorcycles reaching speeds of 60mph within the confines of a locked steel cage.

Cirque Berserk also boast 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen.

Tickets are available starting at £10 from the Royal and Derngate website.