A man was injured during an altercation in a wine bar in the county when a glass was smashed in his face.

The assault took place at a wine bar in Watling Street, Towcester, on Saturday, December 23, between 12.15am and 1.30am, when there was an altercation between two men.

One of the men smashed a glass across the face of the victim, causing injury.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.