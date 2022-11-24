Giving the gift of Christmas to the HGV drivers in Northamptonshire working hard to keep us moving!

For many long-distance lorry drivers, Christmas Day is just another day at work. It can be an emotional time and many drivers feel lonely and isolated.

Many HGV drivers are unable to get back to their families over Christmas and will continue to work throughout the Christmas period to make sure we can all get food and presents at the shops. We are appealing to support our Christmas Act of Kindness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This holiday season, NN1 Personnel is asking for your help in supporting our annual HGV Drivers Christmas Act of Kindness.

Christmas Act of Kindness 2021

For many truck drivers, the holidays can be a particularly difficult time. They often spend long hours on the road, away from their loved ones, and face constant deadlines.

Many HGV drivers are unable to get back to their families over Christmas and will continue to work throughout the festive season to make sure shops are well stock with the food and presents we all enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the Covid pandemic truck drivers were rightfully praised for their efforts in delivering essential goods to hospitals, shops and manufacturers.

But as the country gradually returned to normal, the importance of this profession has faded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is why we are redoubling our efforts for this year’s launch of the HGV Drivers Christmas Act of Kindness.

Northamptonshire is the logistics capital of the UK. So, with the help of the general public and the Northamptonshire business community, we can show these hardworking drivers that they are appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your donations will go towards providing gifts, food vouchers, festive hampers and other forms of support to truck drivers who are spend Christmas Day in their cabs, away from home.

This is the third year of the HGV Drivers Christmas Act of Kindness appeal, which was started in 2019, by Justyna and Damian Sodel, Founders of NN1 Personnel, a Northampton based family-run specialist in the recruitment and supply of HGV drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justyna Sodel, says: “Truck drivers are unsung heroes. We care greatly about our own driver’s wellbeing and this extends to those across the logistics industry. With your help, we can make sure they know that this Christmas."

Last year's appeal saw 130 drivers receiving gifts. This year we are hoping to double the festive parcels which will be presented to truck drivers at Red Lion Truckstop and other service stations around Northamptonshire on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damian Sodel says: “Last Christmas, some of the driver’s got quite emotional, with one driver saying ’It was beautiful and completely unexpected to have the people of Northampton present him with a Christmas hamper during his stopover at Red Lion services’”.

How to support the appealIf you would like to donate, please visit the HGV Drivers Christmas Act of Kindness JustGiving page at: https://gofund.me/78258533

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also drop them off gifts or donations at the NN1 Personnel office on Wellingborough Road, Northampton, until Friday, December 16th.

If you would like more details or to arrange a collection, please email Damian at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad