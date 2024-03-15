Girl, aged 11, hospitalised after being hit by van on busy road in Northampton
Eyewitnesses said they saw a large emergency response to the incident
An 11-year-old girl was hospitalised after being hit by a van on a busy road in Northampton yesterday.
Northamptonshire Police say they were called to Acre Lane, near The Olde Cobbler pub, at around 3.50pm on Thursday (March 14).
Police said: "She was taken to hospital with a broken arm but thankfully is not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.
“We have identified no criminal offences in connection with this incident.”