Girl, aged 11, hospitalised after being hit by van on busy road in Northampton

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalised after being hit by a van on a busy road in Northampton yesterday.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called to Acre Lane, near The Olde Cobbler pub, at around 3.50pm on Thursday (March 14).

Police said: "She was taken to hospital with a broken arm but thankfully is not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.