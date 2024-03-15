Girl, aged 11, hospitalised after being hit by van on busy road in Northampton

Eyewitnesses said they saw a large emergency response to the incident
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 15th Mar 2024, 11:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalised after being hit by a van on a busy road in Northampton yesterday.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called to Acre Lane, near The Olde Cobbler pub, at around 3.50pm on Thursday (March 14).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said: "She was taken to hospital with a broken arm but thankfully is not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.

“We have identified no criminal offences in connection with this incident.”

Related topics:PoliceNorthamptonNorthamptonshire Police