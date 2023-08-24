GCSE Results: Northampton International Academy students celebrate

Overall attainment this year is in line with previous performance when considering the greater number of learners in this cohort.

Staff are particularly proud of the resilience shown by learners through what has been a very challenging period of improvement for the academy. The school is also pleased to see that the progress gap for SEN learners has closed.

These results now prepare learners for the next stage of their education and or work.

Evie and Lackshana are celebrating their GCSE results today

Top performers include Nada Almoshmosh who achieved 7 Grade 9s and 2 Grade 8s. Special mention also goes to the following learners who achieved 7 or more Grade 7 to 9s:

Moaz Abid

Lackshana Jude Clenny

Milly Morton

Alan Siby

Maisy Wheeler

Nawal Yusuf

Sara Gjipalaj

Students are progressing to a wide range of destinations including Tresham College, Northampton College and Moulton College.

Headteacher for the school Martin Serráo said: “We are extremely proud of our students who have experienced unprecedented challenges and who have demonstrated that resilience and courage is in their DNA.