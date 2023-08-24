GCSE Results: Northampton International Academy students celebrate
Overall attainment this year is in line with previous performance when considering the greater number of learners in this cohort.
Staff are particularly proud of the resilience shown by learners through what has been a very challenging period of improvement for the academy. The school is also pleased to see that the progress gap for SEN learners has closed.
These results now prepare learners for the next stage of their education and or work.
Top performers include Nada Almoshmosh who achieved 7 Grade 9s and 2 Grade 8s. Special mention also goes to the following learners who achieved 7 or more Grade 7 to 9s:
- Moaz Abid
- Lackshana Jude Clenny
- Milly Morton
- Alan Siby
- Maisy Wheeler
- Nawal Yusuf
- Sara Gjipalaj
Students are progressing to a wide range of destinations including Tresham College, Northampton College and Moulton College.
Headteacher for the school Martin Serráo said: “We are extremely proud of our students who have experienced unprecedented challenges and who have demonstrated that resilience and courage is in their DNA.
“These results will support them to take their next steps in life and we look forward to seeing what they write in the next exciting chapter of their learning journey. We wish them all well for their future.”