GCSE Results: Kingsthorpe College praise students for their success
We are exceptionally proud of all our Year 11 students receiving results today. The results today are a great testament to our students’ resilience, optimism, and determination throughout their GCSE studies.
KC’s Class of 2023 have shown that despite the challenges of the Covid years and the sad death of their classmate Fred, the class of 2023 have worked incredibly hard to achieve outstanding results.
Our highest achievers were:
Erin Kinnear – 4 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 1 grade 7, 1 Distinction*, 1 grade 6 and 1 grade 5.
Kasey Gladosz-Amoako – 3 grade 9’s, 6 grade 8s, 1 grade 6, 1 grade 5.
Krish Patel – 3 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 1 grade 6 and 1 grade 5.
Soham Yelwande – 3 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, 1 Distinction, 1 grade 5.
Zach ward – 5 grade 8’s, 4 grade 7s, 1 grade 5.
Zack Tarry - 2 grade 9s, 2 grade 7s, 3 grade 6s, 1 grade 5, 1 Distinction *.
Romina Vasilita – 2 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 1 grade 6, 2 grade 5s, 1 Distinction,
1 grade 4.
Iyed Aloui – 1 grade 9,1 Distinction, 4 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, 2 grade 6s, 1 grade 5.
Oana Stoica – 1 grade 9, 4 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s, 2 grade 5s.
Sharan Matharu, Headteacher, said: “The results are a credit to our students, staff and families. I am incredibly proud of their results and wish them all the best in the future.”