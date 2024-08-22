GCSE results day Northampton: Moulton School and Science College celebrates wonderful results

Congratulations! A fabulous set of grades!

A remarkable number of our students achieved grades 9-5 across all subjects, with some students securing the prestigious Grade 9 in multiple disciplines. A special mention to Bianca Cebatori who achieved eight Grade 9 results and two Grade 8s and Emmeline Carr who secured a full suite of Grade 9s in all nine subjects! This year's results underscore our commitment to providing quality education and fostering a nurturing environment where students can thrive.

Dr Angie Dabbs, Headteacher, expressed immense pride in the students' achievements, stating, "We are incredibly proud of all our students and the exceptional results they have achieved. Their resilience and determination to succeed is truly commendable. Our dedicated teachers and staff have played an integral role in supporting and guiding our students to reach their full potential. I’d like to extend a big thank you to all the staff at MSSC who have helped students reach this significant milestone. Their outstanding commitment and unwavering support have helped our young people, once again, achieve the very best outcomes.”

The following students are also highlighted for their individual achievements: Lucy Sproxton, Max Sheldon, Fraser MacPhail, Summer Maradzika, Grace Gardener, Evan Dye, James Adams, Lily-Mai Ha, Alicia Cimpoeru, Tristan Volmer, Amelia Mcguigan, Thea Simons, Isaac Levett, Mubruka Kardamay, Poppy McKenzie-Hart, Samuel Palmer, Edward Vizor, Tomisin Sulaimon, Freddie Holland, Keira White, Mia Jones, Reginald Majwega, and Krystian Kosiak. All of these students have demonstrated extraordinary talent and commitment.

We send our heartfelt congratulations to all our students who have received results today and wish them the best of luck in their next steps.

We look forward to hearing about the continued successes of our young people as they pursue their aspirations.