News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Garage wins much-coveted business award

Mechanics at a Northampton garage are celebrating after scooping a prestigious business award.
By Molly WilsonContributor
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:31 BST- 2 min read

Service MOT Repairs won the Gold Award in the Family Business of the Year category at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards in a glittering gala ceremony.

The garage, based on the Round Spinney Industrial Estate in Northampton, as the name suggests, offers services, MOTs and repairs on vehicles of all makes and models.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Set up by Alex Isherwood 10 years ago, the family run business is renowned for being a knowledgeable, open and transparent company.

The Service MOT Repairs team with their Family Business of the Year AwardThe Service MOT Repairs team with their Family Business of the Year Award
The Service MOT Repairs team with their Family Business of the Year Award
Most Popular

The judges praised Alex and his team for how he has grown the business while still keeping his core family values at the centre of everything he does.

Alex said: “We are over the moon to have taken home the top trophy in the Family Business of the Year category.

“As a family man, family is hugely important to me. When I started the company, after almost 20 years of working for large, national garages, I knew I wanted to run a business that was customer-focused and family friendly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I wanted to run a garage that welcomed people with open arms and explained things in simple terms. I wanted to be known for being approachable, honest, transparent and impartial with no question being too silly.

“It means so much to me that our approach and my fantastic team has been recognised with this award. Thank you to the judges for giving us this award and thank you to all our staff and customers who make the business what it is.”

For a list of all the winners and finalists at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards, visit https://eventsandpr.co.uk/sme-northamptonshire-business-awards/finalists-2023/

For more information contact Service MOT Repairs on 01604 491011 or visit https://www.northamptongarage.co.uk/.

Related topics:Northampton