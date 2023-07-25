Garage wins much-coveted business award

Service MOT Repairs won the Gold Award in the Family Business of the Year category at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards in a glittering gala ceremony.

The garage, based on the Round Spinney Industrial Estate in Northampton, as the name suggests, offers services, MOTs and repairs on vehicles of all makes and models.

Set up by Alex Isherwood 10 years ago, the family run business is renowned for being a knowledgeable, open and transparent company.

The Service MOT Repairs team with their Family Business of the Year Award

The judges praised Alex and his team for how he has grown the business while still keeping his core family values at the centre of everything he does.

Alex said: “We are over the moon to have taken home the top trophy in the Family Business of the Year category.

“As a family man, family is hugely important to me. When I started the company, after almost 20 years of working for large, national garages, I knew I wanted to run a business that was customer-focused and family friendly.

“I wanted to run a garage that welcomed people with open arms and explained things in simple terms. I wanted to be known for being approachable, honest, transparent and impartial with no question being too silly.

“It means so much to me that our approach and my fantastic team has been recognised with this award. Thank you to the judges for giving us this award and thank you to all our staff and customers who make the business what it is.”

For a list of all the winners and finalists at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards, visit https://eventsandpr.co.uk/sme-northamptonshire-business-awards/finalists-2023/