Gang of three robbers threaten staff and customers at Northampton supermarket with crowbar

Three men who threatened supermarket staff and customers with a crowbar before stealing a large number of cigarettes are wanted by police.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery at Tesco Express in Link Road, Northampton, on Sunday (July 15).

They threatened staff and customers with a crowbar before stealing cigarettes.

At about 10.50pm, the robbers drove up in a silver Volkswagen Golf, parked in the car park at the front of the shop and then went into the store carrying a large green holdall.

One of the men threatened staff and customers with a crowbar while the others stole a large quantity of cigarettes from the display, before leaving through the front entrance and making off in the same vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the robbery, or anyone who thinks they may recognise those pictured, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 18000332565.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.