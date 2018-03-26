GALLERY: Walter Tull's life celebrated during weekend of events across Northamptonshire

A weekend of events paid tribute to the life of a Northampton Town footballer who became the first black British Army officer.

Walter Tull died on the battlefield of Arras, Northern France, during World War One in 1918, aged just 29.

Dignitaries unveil a plaque in Rushden, where Mr Tull lived.

The former Cobblers legend played 111 games for the club before the outbreak of the war in 1914.

This weekend, hundreds of people paid tribute the great man, who has become a symbol of gallantry and bravery, on the centenary of his death.

On Saturday, crowds gathered to watch a centenary memorial service in the Guildhall Courtyard led by Northampton's mayor Councillor Gareth Eales, where wreaths were laid.

On Sunday, the mayor also led a procession through Northampton town centre before a commemorative service at All Saints Church. Representatives from Northampton Town Football Club, the Princess of Wales’s Regiment and Mr Tull's family were among those who gave readings at the event.

A plaque in Mr Tull's honour is now displayed at his former lodgings in Queen Street, Rushden,

And on the same day dignitaries unveiled a plaque at Mr Tull's former lodgings in Rushden.

The footballer stayed at 26 Queen Street with a fellow player before enlisting in the army.

This Friday, March 30, Northampton Town will take on Charlton Athletic in a friendly match at Sixfields in Mr Tull's honour. Moulton College will also lead a short memorial piece before the games starts at 3pm.

Chairman of Northampton Town Football Club, Kelvin Thomas, said: “As a club, we are very proud of our role in the community of Northampton, we are very proud of our history and we are very proud that Walter Tull was a Cobbler."

A commemorative service was held in All Saints Church.

Northampton's mayor Councillor Gareth Eales led a procession through the town centre on Sunday.

Morcea Walker MBE, speaking at the plaque unveiling.

Walter Tull rose to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant during his life.