Further NHS Industrial Action will have a serious impact on local NHS services

Industrial Action will cause significant pressure on local NHS services.

Junior Doctors have planned action from 07:00 on Thursday 27 June 2024 to 07:00 on Tuesday 2 July 2024. Healthcare Assistants, Maternity Support Workers and Theatre Support Workers have planned action from 07:00 on Thursday 27 June 2024 to 07:00 on Saturday 29 June 2024 and 07:00 Monday 1 July to 07:00 on Wednesday 3 July 2024 (two periods of 48hrs).

The NHS is asking the public to play their part during industrial action to look after themselves, loved ones and checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.

Dr Nilesh Sanganee, Interim Chief Medical Officer, Northamptonshire ICB said: “The further strike action being taken by Junior Doctors and Healthcare Assistants will put significant pressure on our hospitals and is likely to cause long waiting times in our Emergency Departments.

“We will be prioritising emergency care, critical care, neonatal care, maternity and trauma. It is highly likely elective or non-emergency work will be significantly impacted.

“Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and serious life-threatening cases, and please attend appointments unless you have been advised otherwise.

"Please help the NHS by choosing services appropriately during this time to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most. This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs, and only using 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.

“We apologise to local people who are impacted by this action and thank them for their continued co-operation, patience and understanding.”

Preparing for industrial actionPlease follow these steps to ensure you’re ready ahead of the industrial action period

· If you’re staying in England and are away from home and need a GP appointment for routine treatment, please call your own surgery. And if you need a prescription, they can send it to any pharmacy you choose.

· Make sure you have enough of your prescribed medications. You can easily order repeat prescriptions via the NHS App, though your GP practice website or, if you do not have access to GP online services, by calling your GP practice.

· Ensure you have a fully stocked first aid kit at home or with you. Find out what you need here https://www.nhs.uk/common-health-questions/accidents-first-aid-and-treatments/what-should-i-keep-in-my-first-aid-kit/

Options available to patients during strike action with non-life threatening urgent health needs

Patients will still be able to get health support if they have urgent health concerns

Patients with urgent health concernsAnyone who needs urgent care should use 111.nhs.uk to be assessed and directed to the right care for them. If needed a healthcare professional will call you back and this option can save you time in waiting areas. If you do not have internet access or you are contacting 111 about a patient aged 5 or under, please call 111 instead.

Corby Urgent Care Centre is open every day between 8am and 8pm and can help with minor injuries/ illnesses such as lacerations, sprains, strains, minor burns or scalds.

GP practices will also continue to be open, including the enhanced access service (out of hours) but are also likely to be extremely busy.

Please continue to contact your GP practice if you need GP services and the out of hours service can be reached via 111.nhs.uk Remember you can also book appointments and order repeat prescriptions online or by using the NHS app.

Patients with minor illnesses and injuriesYour local pharmacy can help with minor illnesses like coughs, colds and red eye. our local pharmacy can help with minor illnesses like coughs, colds and red eye. You can also now get care for a variety of common conditions including middle ear inflammation, impetigo, infected insect bites, shingles, sinusitis, sort throats and UTIs from local pharmacies. They are open late and no appointment is needed.

Patients who need medical help or advice but are unsure where to goPatients who need medical help or advice but are unsure where to go, should contact NHS 111 online unless it unless it is a life-threatening emergency when you should still call 999.

Patients who have an appointment on strike daysEveryone who has an appointment should attend as planned unless your local NHS provider has contacted you to reschedule. If they have not contacted you, please attend your appointment.

Patients should continue to call 999 in a medical or mental health emergency – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.