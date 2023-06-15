Fundraising on track as Northamptonshire charity ramps up birthday celebrations

Families and friends from across the county danced the night away at Grampian Club in Corby, all part of the charity’s birthday celebrations.

Teamwork Trust fundraising executive Judy Caine said: “Thank you to everyone who came along and who supported this toe tapping event. This year is our 40th birthday and to mark this anniversary we are working as a team to raise a massive £40,000, all of which will enable us to continue to support our incredible service users.

“Our line dancing fundraiser proved a huge success, and a particular thank you to our event sponsor Commsave Credit Union and to the Grampian Club in Corby who gave us free use of their hall. Because of these very generous gifts every single penny of ticket sales has gone into our fundraising pot and will be used to support our service users. Also a huge shout out to Taggs Country who made the event happen and to High Street Bakery for the wonderful buffet.”

Daniel and Becky at line dancing

Teamwork Trust has centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough and is 40 years old this year, supporting autistic adults, people with learning disabilities and individuals with mental health needs.

The charity’s next fundraising event is more musical magic, in the form of a Movie Night at Corby’s Savoy Cinema on Sunday, 16th July at 6pm. Iconic seventies film Grease, starring John Travolta as Danny and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy is being screened. Tickets are priced just £5, with all proceeds going to Teamwork Trust.

The Savoy have kindly waived all screening fees and will be showing the film in a newly restored 4K version – not to be missed.

To book your ticket visit www.teamworktrust.co.uk/grease

