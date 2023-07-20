Fundraisers get their teeth into Wolf Run to help raise money for Northampton’s Hope Centre

Tammy Pell, John Pell, Brian Upstone, Sunita Hodge and Sarah Brown, braved obstacles, water and plenty of mud to take part in the Summer Wolf Run 5K at Stanford Hall in Leicestershire to mark Bell of Northampton’s 125th anniversary.

The event was one of five which are being supported by staff from Bell of Northampton over the summer to mark the store’s milestone, with the money raised being donated to The Hope Centre and Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tammy said: “The Wolf Run went really well, and we were delighted to take part as a team.

The team from Bell of Northampton celebrate their success at the Summer Wolf Run

“It was very physically demanding but we pulled together and really supported each other through it. We had an amazing day.”

Together, the team was able to hit its £1,000 target which will help support The Hope Centre which offers help to those in the county who are facing homelessness, hunger and hardship.

Over the coming weeks other members of staff will be taking part in an abseil, Peak District Challenge and the Amazing Northampton Run on September 17. A regular raffle of cakes from across the eras is also taking place at the store’s café, Love Lunch @ Bell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad