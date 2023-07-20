News you can trust since 1931
Fundraisers get their teeth into Wolf Run to help raise money for Northampton’s Hope Centre

AIN’T no obstacle high enough to stop the team from Bell of Northampton from raising much needed funds on behalf of the town’s Hope Centre.
By Molly WilsonContributor
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST

Tammy Pell, John Pell, Brian Upstone, Sunita Hodge and Sarah Brown, braved obstacles, water and plenty of mud to take part in the Summer Wolf Run 5K at Stanford Hall in Leicestershire to mark Bell of Northampton’s 125th anniversary.

The event was one of five which are being supported by staff from Bell of Northampton over the summer to mark the store’s milestone, with the money raised being donated to The Hope Centre and Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Tammy said: “The Wolf Run went really well, and we were delighted to take part as a team.

The team from Bell of Northampton celebrate their success at the Summer Wolf RunThe team from Bell of Northampton celebrate their success at the Summer Wolf Run
“It was very physically demanding but we pulled together and really supported each other through it. We had an amazing day.”

Together, the team was able to hit its £1,000 target which will help support The Hope Centre which offers help to those in the county who are facing homelessness, hunger and hardship.

Over the coming weeks other members of staff will be taking part in an abseil, Peak District Challenge and the Amazing Northampton Run on September 17. A regular raffle of cakes from across the eras is also taking place at the store’s café, Love Lunch @ Bell.

To show your support for the team at Bell of Northampton visit www.justgiving.com/team/bell125