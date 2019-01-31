Fugitive cocaine dealer discovered studying at University of Northampton

A drug-dealer from London is awaiting sentencing after joint working between the Metropolitan Police and the University of Northampton’s policing team led to his arrest.

Ryan Manzeke, 18, from Hornsey, London, was caught with more than 100 wraps of cocaine drugs in London. After fleeing the capital while under investigation, he set himself up as a student at the university.

However, he was quickly found out and arrested a few weeks into the first term and charged with several offences.

Manzeke pleaded guilty to a number of drug-related offences when returned to the Metropolitan Police’s jurisdiction and is now awaiting sentencing.

Sergeant Lorna Clarke, who leads the university’s policing team, said: “Drugs are not tolerated at the University of Northampton and we take a very hard line with anyone involved in drug-related activity.

"My team and I are able to access intelligence and work swiftly with other police forces across the country which led to this arrest and subsequent charge.

"We have also worked hard developing relationships with staff and students alike at the university and it was as a direct result of this that led to this arrest.

"This young man clearly thought Northampton was a good place to hide out.

"He got more than he bargained for when he encountered a university who has invested in a policing team of six officers."

The University of Northampton policing team – consisting of one police sergeant and five police constables – are based full-time at the Waterside campus in Northampton and work alongside university security and safety staff to keep students and staff safe.

Recently, the team hosted an open day on campus for other police forces and universities across the country to come along to and learn more about the team with a view to replicating it in their areas.