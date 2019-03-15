Free wine tasting and cakes to mark grand relaunch of Northampton neighbourhood supermarket

A Northampton neighbourhood supermarket is celebrating its grand relaunch tomorrow with wine tasting and cake samples.

Whitehills Supermarket will celebrate the end of a complete refit of the store in White Hills Crescent tomorrow (March 16) with an afternoon of free samples.

Between 12-5pm at the shop off Harborough Road there will be free tasting on local wines, gins and beers from Brynne’s Vineyard in Brixworth, and Phipps Brewery in Northampton.

There will also be free tasting on some of the new cakes and food made in-store, as well as facepainting for children.

Alex Kapadia took over the store in September after buying it from the previous owner, who had worked there more than 30 years.

He told the Chronicle and Echo: "When I took over I realised we needed so much more space for everything we wanted, so a full re-fit was in order.

A Costa Coffee machine and an indoor bakery has launched in store.

"We managed to keep the store open through the work and the response from the community has been amazing.

"Thank you to everyone for their support so far. We want this to be your local shop and to have everything your local needs. Let us know how we can help."

The store has been refitted to offer Co-Op fresh food with an in-store bakery and hoot food selection.

The team has also installed a Costa Coffee machine and have local wines, beers and gins on offer from Brynne's Vineyard in Brixworth and Phipps Brewery from Northampton town centre.

A new range of spirits and beers are now on offer.

It comes after Alex joined his store with with NISA, a wholesale company owned by Co-Op.

New owner Alex says he hopes to welcome people to their local supermarket again.