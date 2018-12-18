Free mulled wine on offer to Northampton shoppers...but there's a catch

A Northampton shopping centre is giving away a free mug of mulled wine and a mince pie to shoppers, but under one condition.

For four days only a new bar, Après Ski Shop & Sip, is coming to the Grosvenor Centre to give customers a pit-stop while they get stuck into their Christmas shopping.

The Grosvenor Centre is giving away free mulled wine and a mince pie to customers who can show their shopping receipts.

The bar will be open from Thursday, (December 20) until Sunday (December 23) and all shops in the centre are taking part in the scheme.

Grosvenor Centre Manager, James Roberts, said he was looking forward to seeing shoppers enjoy a festive tipple: “The Christmas countdown is very much on in the centre, and we wanted to do something extra special for those shopping for gifts,” said James.

“Enjoying a mulled wine and mince pie is the perfect way to relax and take a break after a busy day or evening of late-night shopping on the lookout for presents and we’re sure that it is going to be a real hit.”

“We’ve got a fantastic selection of stores for a range of tastes, with stores open well into the evening."

But to be able to redeem a free mince pie and mulled wine, on the house, shoppers must spend £30 or more in any Grosvenor Centre store over the four days and must show their receipt(s) to the pop-up Après Ski bar located between Primark and Office.

The bar will be open on Thursday and Friday from 4pm-8pm, Saturday from 3pm-7pm and Sunday from 2pm-4pm.