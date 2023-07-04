The general public are invited to attend ArtsFest along with Pitsford School Students and their Parents for the opening night drinks reception on Friday 7th July at 6.30pm or on Saturday 8th July between 9am and 1pm.

On the Saturday the School will be visited by fine artist and illustrator Colin Procter who will be running a free workshop for children at 10am. There will be performances from Pitsford School student musicians and Shakespeare in the Park performed in the grounds.

It promises to be a wonderful event and all are welcome to attend to celebrate the arts.

Pitsford School