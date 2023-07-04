News you can trust since 1931
Free Arts Festival and Exhibition This Weekend at Pitsford School

Pitsford School will host their annual ArtsFest this weekend. The exhibition will contain a piece of art from every student at Pitsford School from Nursery to Upper Sixth and will include musical performances and Shakespeare in the Park.
By Gemma BaileyContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read

The general public are invited to attend ArtsFest along with Pitsford School Students and their Parents for the opening night drinks reception on Friday 7th July at 6.30pm or on Saturday 8th July between 9am and 1pm.

On the Saturday the School will be visited by fine artist and illustrator Colin Procter who will be running a free workshop for children at 10am. There will be performances from Pitsford School student musicians and Shakespeare in the Park performed in the grounds.

It promises to be a wonderful event and all are welcome to attend to celebrate the arts.

Pitsford SchoolPitsford School
Pitsford School is one of Northamptonshire's leading independent schools for girls and boys aged 3 to 18. For more information please see their website www.pitsfordschool.com

