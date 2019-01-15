Four wanted men arrested in Northamptonshire during Operation Viper day of action

A team of 27 special constables was deployed across Northamptonshire on Sunday as part of a day of action that resulted in the arrests of four wanted men.

The officers visited more than 70 addresses to collect intelligence, detain offenders and reassure the community.

Four wanted men, two in Northampton aged 69 and 34, and two 31-year-olds in Kettering were found and arrested for various offences.

Chief officer for the Special Constabulary Mike Maywood said: “Our specials worked over 220 hours between them on Sunday and took part in a very successful Op Viper operation to help keep the public in Northamptonshire safe.

“Not only did they arrest four people, they collected a lot of vital intelligence from a number of areas across the county.

“Specials are an absolutely vital part of Northamptonshire Police and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them, not only for their work this weekend, but for all the work they do for us and for the people of Northamptonshire.”