Firefighters confirmed four people were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after escaping a blazing Northampton home.

Four crews used breathing apparatus to tackle flames after being called to the house in Birchfield Road at just after 4pm on Sunday (November 28).

Dramatic drone footage shot by Chron reader Brett Gray showed flames and black smoke billowing from the ground floor of the property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drone footage showed flames and black smoke billowing from the house in Birchfield Road

They managed to contain the blaze in one property after spending nearly four hours at the scene.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "On arrival the crews found the property well alight with smoke billowing from the building.

"All occupants had left the building and firefighters assisted residents from the adjoining properties to safety to enable crews to check for fire spread.

"The fire service worked well with police and the ambulance service to cordon off the road and to treat and take four people suffering with smoke inhalation to hospital."