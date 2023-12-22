Christmas has come early for four Northampton shoppers who have each won £500 in a ‘Golden Ticket’ giveaway.

The competition, organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) saw thousands of shoppers enter by collecting entry forms from retailers and posting them into dedicated post boxes around the town.

A prize draw carried out at Royal & Derngate by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs panto star Ore Oduba then saw four lucky winners each receive £500 in vouchers to spend with national and independent retailers in Northampton town centre.

Dale Welsh, aged 30 from Glebe Road, Northampton split his vouchers between Primark and Michael Jones Jeweller and said he’d be looking to treat his partner and his nephew. He added: “I can’t believe it, I never win anything usually. This will make a real difference as we were planning on having a low-key Christmas but now I can treat everyone.”

Julie Currie, aged 68 from Belton Close, Northampton will be using her vouchers in Vintage Guru and Tesco. She said: “This is perfect timing. January was looking a really difficult month as it’s effectively six weeks until payday so I’m going to be sensible with half the vouchers and use those towards the food shopping and I’ll treat myself to some lovely bits and bobs from Vintage Guru with the other half.”

Reannah Vine, aged 16 from Balmoral Close, Northampton, will be spending her vouchers in Circus and Boots, treating herself to some new clothes and buying birthday presents for her sisters.

Elena Cuban, aged 32 from Purser Road, Northampton will use her vouchers for a spending spree in Primark and Circus.

The Golden Ticket campaign ran throughout the BID’s Christmas campaign, encouraging people to ‘shop local and shop early’ this festive season to support Northampton businesses, with the added incentive of a prize to spend in town centre shops and businesses of their choice.

BID Operations Manager Mark Mullen said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many shoppers out and about in Northampton this Christmas, supporting our retailers and really embracing everything that makes the town so special.

“The Golden Ticket giveaway has generated a real buzz and seeing the shock and delight on people’s faces when they win has been brilliant. It’s made a big difference to four lucky families this Christmas and will provide some welcome extra income for businesses too.”