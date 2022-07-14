FOUR fire engines called to village field blazes near Northampton believed to be caused by hot weather

FOUR fire engines were called to field blazes in a village near Northampton earlier today (Thursday July 14) believed to be caused by the hot weather.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) said it was called to Glassthorpe Lane in Harpole at around 12.10pm.

An NFRS spokesman said: "Crews from The Mounts, Moulton, Mereway and Towcester tackled two fires in two fields that were involving standing crops. They used a hose reel jet and beaters to bring the fire under control while a farmer’s plough was used to create fire breaks. NFRS was clear from the scene at 1.44pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures from the scene in Glassthorpe Lane, Harpole

"The cause of the fire is believed to be due to the hot weather."