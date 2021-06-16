Four-car crash closes stretch of A43 near Kettering

A stretch of the A43 is closed.

A stretch of the A43 near Kettering is closed after a crash involving four cars this morning (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to the incident near Broughton just before 8am, which a police spokesman said involved four cars including a white Vauxhall Corsa and a grey VW Passat.

The spokesman said: "No-one is injured however the A43 at the Broughton junction is closed."

A diversion is in place with motorists travelling on the A43 towards Kettering having to come off and go through Broughton.

There is also slow traffic on the stretch travelling towards Northampton this morning, motorists have reported.