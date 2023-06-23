When Dave Askew started Northamptonshire Walks over ten years ago, he could never have imagined the phenomena it has turned into. With a record three million website views, daily guided group walks, merchandise and numerous awards, some might even call Dave a local celebrity.

Crediting his wife for saving his life due to a mental health scare in 2013, Dave took a step back and reassessed what he enjoyed, which was putting on his walking boots, taking his camera and discovering what Northampton has to offer.

Keen to share his love for the county with others, he decided to type up his walks and with the encouragement of his youngest daughter, published them for others to join in.

Northamptonshire Walks

One thing that makes Dave’s blog unique is he doesn’t publish them with a traditional map, each one is carefully written with a photo to occupy the route, which allows children to lead it with their family, a vision he had when first starting the blog.

To help spread the word, he shared his walks on social media and created the Northamptonshire Walks Facebook group, which now accumulates an incredible 37,000 members.

In 2019, when the world went into lockdown and the people had to stay at or nearer home, Dave’s blog accelerated as the public turned to walking.

Dave says “At that time the Facebook group became so much more then sharing where everyone had walked, we became a caring and supportive community group keeping everyone positive through difficult times. We had quizzes and challenges to keep spirits high and people entertained”.

Northamptonshire Walks

Merchandise followed, so group members could recognise each other out and about, further connecting the community, quickly followed by daily group walks.

“Group walks have been a fantastic way to show others our beautiful county, together with six wonderful volunteer group leaders. They are free and have enabled people to step outside, forget any worries or challenges they are facing, and enjoy the fresh air and beautiful scenery together.”

Dave also spends his time speaking to local community groups and supporting charities to share his journey and to encourage others to get exploring.

Reflecting on the past ten years Dave says “My biggest thanks goes to the volunteers who are a vital part of the day to day operation and the amazing community who has supported me since day one. Without them, It wouldn’t be the incredible place it is”.

“Not only has the blog has helped to improve others wellbeing, it has also helped my own. I have found my purpose and I look forward to the many more steps we have to walk together”.