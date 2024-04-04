Foundation's charity day raises £59,000 for people in the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event saw not just an exhilarating rugby match, but also raised an astounding £59,160, testament to the warmth, generosity and community spirit of Northampton Saints and Northampton Saints Foundation supporters.

The funds raised during the Foundation Day event will be instrumental in continuing the Foundation's mission to inspire, support and educate people through their education and social inclusion programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2018, Northampton Saints Foundation uses the power of sport and the values of rugby to boost confidence, self-esteem, and social/emotional well-being of people across Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and Ipswich.

Foundation Day 2024

Catherine Deans, Managing Director of Northampton Saints Foundation, expressed heartfelt gratitude, to all who contributed. She said "I am immensely grateful for the generosity displayed on Foundation Day. During a cost of living crisis and challenging times for many, to watch our community come together to give those who life chances can be limited a choice, is truly humbling".

Sue Wright, Fundraising Officer said “I am delighted with this year’s Foundation Day, I’d like to thank everyone who supported us, whether that be our staff and volunteers who worked so hard on the night, everyone at the Club who helped to make sure the event was a success and of course everyone who donated".

The success of Foundation Day wouldn't have been possible without the invaluable support of Foundation and club staff, many volunteers plus Keepmoat Homes, Approved Business Finance, Gateway HR, Belmont Press, Workwear Northampton and WHP Creative, all who played a pivotal role in sharing the Foundation's vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the final whistle blew and Northampton Saints remained top of the premiership table after a 41-30 win, the resounding success of Foundation Day stood as a testament to the profound impact that can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared purpose.