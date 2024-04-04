Foundation's charity day raises £59,000 for people in the community
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event saw not just an exhilarating rugby match, but also raised an astounding £59,160, testament to the warmth, generosity and community spirit of Northampton Saints and Northampton Saints Foundation supporters.
The funds raised during the Foundation Day event will be instrumental in continuing the Foundation's mission to inspire, support and educate people through their education and social inclusion programmes.
Established in 2018, Northampton Saints Foundation uses the power of sport and the values of rugby to boost confidence, self-esteem, and social/emotional well-being of people across Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and Ipswich.
Catherine Deans, Managing Director of Northampton Saints Foundation, expressed heartfelt gratitude, to all who contributed. She said "I am immensely grateful for the generosity displayed on Foundation Day. During a cost of living crisis and challenging times for many, to watch our community come together to give those who life chances can be limited a choice, is truly humbling".
Sue Wright, Fundraising Officer said “I am delighted with this year’s Foundation Day, I’d like to thank everyone who supported us, whether that be our staff and volunteers who worked so hard on the night, everyone at the Club who helped to make sure the event was a success and of course everyone who donated".
The success of Foundation Day wouldn't have been possible without the invaluable support of Foundation and club staff, many volunteers plus Keepmoat Homes, Approved Business Finance, Gateway HR, Belmont Press, Workwear Northampton and WHP Creative, all who played a pivotal role in sharing the Foundation's vision.
As the final whistle blew and Northampton Saints remained top of the premiership table after a 41-30 win, the resounding success of Foundation Day stood as a testament to the profound impact that can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared purpose.
Northampton Saints Foundation extends its heartfelt thanks to all who contributed, reaffirming its commitment to transforming lives.