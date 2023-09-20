Fostering friendly accreditation awarded to Northamptonshire Children's Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To obtain this important status NCT has updated its HR policy to give colleagues that foster children extra support in balancing their work and care responsibilities which is pivotal to the vital role that they have.

Julian Wooster, Chair of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how important our foster carers are. They provide loving, caring, nurturing homes to our children and young people and support them to achieve the best possible outcomes. Fostering is a challenging, but also immensely rewarding role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are proud to have been awarded fostering friendly status, to not only benefit our own workforce who are also foster carers but also to encourage other organisations to follow in our footsteps to become accredited to.

“With a national shortage of foster carers, it is important that businesses and organisations do all they can to support their employees who also want to be foster carers.

“In Northamptonshire we have many children waiting for a loving family home and would encourage anyone who is interested in fostering to get in touch with our team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Fostering Network, nearly 40 per cent of foster carers combine fostering with other work and the Fostering Friendly Employers scheme can really make a difference for organisations to support their colleagues who are foster carers, helping them to balance employment with looking after children.

NCT have joined North and West Northants councils in gaining the fostering friendly status which shows the commitment by all partners to support employees who are foster carers whilst also promoting fostering in the community. Together the organisations hope to increase local provision of foster families for children and young people.

Executive chair of The Fostering Network, Mervyn Erskine said:

“Becoming a Fostering Friendly employer is something to be really proud of. Foster carers are the bedrock of children’s social care – for the difference they make to the lives of children. It is important that this vital role is not only recognised, but also encouraged by their employers”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad