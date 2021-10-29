Forty minutes of delays on the M1 following four vehicle pile up in Northamptonshire

A collision has closed two lanes on the M1 Southbound.

Two lanes were closed on the M1 in Northamptonshire following a four vehicle collision this afternoon (October 29).

The pile up, took place on the M1 Southbound about one mile north of junction 16 (A4500 Northampton) at around 12.50pm.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We were called to a four car road traffic collision on the M1 Southbound, between junctions 17 and 16, at about 12.50pm. There’s no reported injuries at this time.

"Northants Fire and Rescue are in attendance, alongside the Highways Agency in order to clear the vehicles from the carriageway and make the road safe before it can be fully re-opened."

Highways England reports that traffic officers and fire crews from Mereway are already on the scene and recovery are on their way to the area to assist.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Please be aware that this #M1 southbound incident is causing delays of 40 mins above normal journey time for this time of day.

"There is approximately six miles of slow moving traffic on approach. Please allow plenty of extra time for your journey if you are travelling in the area."

One lane on the motorway has since been reopened by traffic officers at around 1.37pm.