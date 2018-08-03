Former Northamptonshire County Council leader resigns

The former leader of Northamptonshire County Council has resigned from the Conservative party.

Cllr Heather Smith announced her resignation on Twitter, saying she could no longer cope with comments from new councillors.

Cllr Smith had been a Conservative councillor for 11 years, representing the Oundle ward.

She served as leader of the council from May 2016 until March 2018 when she left her post immediately following the release of the highly-critical Max Caller inspection report.

Her position on the council is now unclear and it is not known if she will become an independent councillor or join another party.

Council leader and leader of the Conservative group on Northamptonshire County Council Cllr Matt Golby did not wish to comment.

