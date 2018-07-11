Former Northampton Town chairman had 'no concerns' missing millions investigation 'would have anything to do with him'

Former Cobblers owner David Cardoza has told a High Court hearing into the missing Sixfields millions saga he "hadn't misappropriated anyone's money".

David Cardoza made the remarks during the seventh day of a trial at Birmingham's Priory Courts yesterday.

Northampton Borough Council, which brought the action to court, says the former Northampton Town owners breached the terms of a £10.25million loan to the club in 2013 and 2014 by receiving “circular payments” for themselves - rather than spending the funds on the intended stadium development.

Yesterday afternoon David Cardoza was asked to explain a series of emails in 2015, when the Cobblers were at risk of going into administration as a result of its debt to the council.

In one email he said the administration proceedings would result in a "very serious investigation".

A further email to the development firm handed most of the loan from the borough council also talked of a need to stop "everything from imploding".

However, Mr Cardoza told the court: "I had no concerns that investigation would have anything to do with myself.

"I hadn't misappropriated anyone's money."

James Morgan QC, for the borough, said he could name three reasons why Mr Cardoza should have been concerned.

Mr Morgan pointed to money Mr Cardoza had received indirectly from the final drawdown of the loan in 2014.

Mr Cardoza replied: "I hadn't had any council money.

"That would have been an investigation into other people, not myself."

Mr Morgan then said Mr Cardoza would have wanted to hide details that 1st Land, the company into which £7.5 million of the Sixfields loan had been poured, carried out work on his home using money from the loan.

Mr Carddoza said he was "not concerned".

Finally, Mr Morgan pointed to occasions where he said Mr Cardoza had not been truthful in his dealings with the council.

The court heard how the former chairman instructed the club's chief executive not to tell the council that the company owned by him and his father to carry on the Sixfields stadium work without County Group had also been hit with a winding-up petition.

But Mr Cardoza replied that he was bound by a gagging order agreed during a settlement between the football club and County Group in 2014.

"I wish I could have told them.

"It would have made my life a whole lot easier instead of being caught up in something and getting blamed for everything that happened."

The hearing continues today.