Former Mayor of Brackley helps local lifesaving air ambulance with donation of £4,200

The former Mayor of Brackley Town Council, Paul Wiltshire, has presented a cheque for £4,200 to the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA), to support its lifesaving missions, as the vital charity reaches 20 years of lifesaving service.

The fantastic amount was raised throughout Paul’s time in office, as he had chosen the local service as one of the charities of the year to support during 2022 – 2023. This was due to Paul’s personal connection to the charity, where a relative had suffered a cardiac arrest and was transported to a specialist hospital by the crew, later making a full recovery.

“Choosing to support the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance gave me the opportunity to repay, in a small way, the service provided by such a valuable charity,” said Paul Wilthshire, former Mayor of Brackley Town Council.

Mayor of Brackley Donation

The Brackley residents put on several events to raise the vital funds, including donations from the Brackley Community Carnival, Brackley Morris Men and Brackley Motorcycle Festival. As well as the Mayor holding a Burns Night in January of this year to raise further funds to support the lifesaving charity.

“Yet another year of incredible support by the community of Brackley, with various local community committees and events, raising money for the Mayor’s charity of the year. We would like to thank the local community for supporting this lifesaving service so generously,” said Georgia Connor, Communications, Marketing and Events Officer for Brackley Town Council.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew are available 24/7, 365 days per year, providing lifesaving pre-hospital care to those who need it the most. The charity receives no government or NHS funding and relies solely on generous donations from its supporters to fund its vital missions – without this they wouldn’t be able to continue their lifesaving missions across Northamptonshire and further afield.

Karen Hughes, Community Fundraising Executive, said: “We were really pleased to hear that Paul Wiltshire had chosen our charity as one of his charities of the year for 2022-2023, during his time as Mayor at Brackley Town Council.”

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA)

“We would like to thank everyone in Brackley who was involved in raising the fantastic amount to support our lifesaving charity. Without the support from local communities our crew wouldn’t be able to continue saving lives in Northamptonshire and further afield.”

The charity is celebrating its 20th anniversary of providing its lifesaving service across Warwickshire and Northamptonshire in 2023, and is encouraging people to show their support by attending WNAA's Open Day on 04 August at Chester House, Northamptonshire.