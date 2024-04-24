Forensics on scene and cordon in place after police called to unexplained death in Northampton
Forensics are on scene at a property in Northampton after police were called to an unexplained death.
Officers were called to a derelict property in Castilian Street just before 11pm on Tuesday (April 23).
A cordon is in place and is expected to remain in place for most of today (Wednesday April 24).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of the sudden death of a man at a derelict property in Castilian Street, Northampton, shortly before 11pm last night (Tuesday, April 23).
"A police cordon is expected to remain in place throughout the day as an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding this unexplained death continues.
"Once we have further information, we will of course issue an update.”
