Football fan in his 60s injured in collision with car following Northampton Town defeat by Swindon

A pedestrian in his 60s was injured in a collision with a car near Sixfields stadium following Northampton Town’s 2-1 defeat by Swindon on Thursday (December 29).

Northamptonshire Police gave few details but confirmed a man was treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics following a call at around 9.50pm. The victim, thought to be a Swindon fan, was reported to have sustained a head injury although his condition is not thought to be life-threatening or changing.