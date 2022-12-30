News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Football fan in his 60s injured in collision with car following Northampton Town defeat by Swindon

Road outside Sixfields closed for paramedics to treat crash victim

By Kevin Nicholls
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A pedestrian in his 60s was injured in a collision with a car near Sixfields stadium following Northampton Town’s 2-1 defeat by Swindon on Thursday (December 29).

Northamptonshire Police gave few details but confirmed a man was treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics following a call at around 9.50pm. The victim, thought to be a Swindon fan, was reported to have sustained a head injury although his condition is not thought to be life-threatening or changing.

Hide Ad

Walter Tull Way was closed for around 30 minutes but reopened at 10.14pm.

Police say a pedestrian was treated by paramedics following a collision with a car in Walter Tull Way, outside Sixfields stadium, on Thursday night