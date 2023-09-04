Food specialist takes on Tanzania charity trek to help African farmers

On 16 September, Rachel Baldwin who lives near Daventry in Northamptonshireis embarking on the Mahale Mountains Challenge, a trek in Tanzania alongside a team of 11 other food and farming specialists. Their goal? To raise funds for Farm Africa; an international charity dedicated to empowering farmers in eastern Africa to grow and sell more, while adapting to climate change and protecting the environment.

Rachel, who is Vice President of Human Resources at Pilgrim’s UK, has spearheaded Pilgrim’s UK’s involvement with Farm Africa and aims to raise £5,000. Rachel commented: “I was first approached by Farm Africa in 2019 to support the Thousand Trees Challenge initiative in Uganda. I jumped at the opportunity and got to see first-hand the difference the charity makes. Since then, I have been keen to get us more involved and share our passion and knowledge.”

"Completing this mammoth 80km challenge means we will not only be making a difference to farmers in Africa but also supporting sustainable and gainful farming which will benefit the planet and people. This will not be an easy test, but I know all my colleagues are behind me and their kind words of support will help me reach the finish line.”

Rachel Baldwin, VP of HR at Pilgrim's UK.

Today, more than half of the world’s extreme poor live in sub-Saharan Africa. The vast majority work in agriculture. Farm Africa works in DR Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to increase food security and incomes by giving rural communities tools and training to protect the environment and develop sustainable farming businesses.

To raise awareness of and funds for Farm Africa’s work, Team Mahale will venture into the remote and protected forest within the Mahale Mountains National Park in western Tanzania. With the help of local guides, Team Mahale will navigate the rough and hot terrain, camping along the way and completing the challenging 80km route in six days. They will end the trip by meeting local people who have benefitted from Farm Africa’s support to find out more about the charity’s impact first-hand.

To support Rachel in her challenge and donate to Farm Africa please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rachel-baldwin04.

Anissa Msallem, Head of Partnerships for Farm Africa, says, "Farmers across eastern Africa continue to face unprecedented challenges. Conflict and climate change threaten to push farming communities further into poverty. Eastern Africa is experiencing the worst drought in at least 40 years, decimating lives and livelihoods. By raising funds for Farm Africa, Team Mahale will help transform the lives of farmers in eastern Africa and we’re very grateful for their support.”

There will be a daily blog following Team Mahale’s progress, which you can read on Farm Africa’s website, starting on Sunday 17 September at https://www.farmafrica.org/corporate-support/mahale-mountains-challenge.