Flying the flag for 51 years of Bangladeshi independence at University of Northampton

Community leaders have flown the flag of Bangladesh at the University of Northampton, to mark 51 years of independence in their homeland.

The event was organised by the Northampton British Bangladeshi Business Chamber, a group set up to help members cope with rising gas and electricity prices affecting businesses up and down the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special guests including Lord Rami Ranger, Shahagir Bakth Faruk, Andrew Lewer MP and the Mayor of Northampton Councillor Dennis Meredith helped raise the flag of Bangladesh and sing the national anthem.

The flag of Bangladesh is raised at the University of Northampton

Organiser Naz Islam said: "Raising our flag at such a prestigious venue, a beacon of education with a growing global reputation, means the world.

“Bengali people fought for independence from East Pakistan and this liberation created the independent nation-state of Bangladesh. Independence was gained through a nine-month guerilla war which resulted in the deaths of almost three million people. Their ultimate sacrifice paved the way for the freedom we enjoy today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Victory Day is a time for our community to come together and celebrate the achievements of our home nation.”

The event also served to remember two notable names in the British Bangladeshi community who passed away this year, founder of the British Curry Awards Enam Ali MBE and Afiz Ali, former chairman of the Northampton Bangladeshi Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad