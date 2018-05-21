Floral shoe trail set to bloom when 200 potted pumps fill Northampton next month

A set of flowering shoes that first cropped up in Northampton town centre last year are set to come into full bloom next month when a full floral trail is launched.

The St Giles Terrace in Bloom group will be launching their shoe plant trail along the streets of Northampton on Saturday, June 2.

Some 250 shoes and boots are set to fill the town this June - potted with plants.

The group, made up of local residents, St Giles Church and businesses, will be putting up their potted plants along railings, doorsteps and shop fronts in the St Giles

Terrace area of town.

One of the people behind it - St Giles Terrace resident and University of Northampton lecturer Kardi Somerfield - said: "Last year lots of people enjoyed seeing the shoes that were planted up and placed around the neighbourhood.

"This year we are doing the same but hope to extend the trail of shoe plants further to include more shops and also Cheyne Walk down to Beckets Park. It is all part of our entry into

The shoes started appearing in the town centre last year.

Northampton in Bloom 2018."

The scheme, which launched in 2017 to celebrate Northampton's shoe-making history, was the brainchild of horticulturalist Rocky Coles.

Rocky, a member of the congregation at St Giles Church, said: "The shoe plants are a really effective way to catch people’s attention and to brighten up the town.

"All the shoes have been donated or collected by volunteers and we hope this year they will be even more spectacular."

The movement was started by Rocky Coles in 2017.

A collection of children's’ shoes, originally used as part of Northamptonshire County Council’s recent 1,000 Shoes fostering campaign, will form part of the planted display.

The volunteers helping to created the displays are set to hold a stall at the Northampton County Beer Festival, being held on June 2 and 3 in Beckets Park.

Nick Stephens, from the Buddies of Beckets voluntary group, said: "We have taken inspiration from the St Giles Terrace in Bloom group and will have shoe plants adorning the railings of

Beckets Park over the next few weeks.

"It’s a simple but clever idea to fill shoes with plants and ties in perfectly with Northampton’s shoe heritage as well as the Kinky Boots stage show that is coming to the town in a few months’ time."