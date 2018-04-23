Flooding and stray building site rubbish plagues 'playground' in Northampton neighbourhood

A new play park near a housing development in Northampton has been called "an unfinished, hazardous mess" by nearby residents.

Abandoned construction-site fencing, stray building materials and flooding are just some of the issues homeowners in Harcourt Way, Hunsbury, have had with the new playground by Bloor Homes.

Flooding and stray construction materials have raised complaints amongst residents.

The park was built by Bloor Homes to "give something back to the community" when they developed a range of new houses last year.

But residents say the developers have "broken their promise".

Ray McKenna, a homeowner near Harcourt Way, said: "You should see the state of it. It's a dangerous, hazardous, unfinished mess with building materials left lying around and unsafe access to the carriageway which any child could wander onto."

Ray's photos show piles of construction fencing, flooded play equipment and a two-foot iron rebar sticking out of the grass.

Flooding has been a problem for footpaths and play equipment like this four-way seesaw.

Northampton Borough Council has confirmed they have not adopted the park and it is still under the management of its developers.

Ray said: "We've got quite a lot of young families who want their children to go out and play at the new park. Well, that's not going to happen.

"I would ask Bloor to pull their finger out. They've broken promises by saying they would get something back of the community. They've left it unfinished.

"The planning of the park is terrible anyway. Who in their right mind would put a park at the bottom of a big hill where it floods all the time?"

Bloor Homes has been contacted for a comment.