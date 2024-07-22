Five parks across West Northants retain the prestigious Green Flag Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Green Flags are being raised at five of West Northamptonshire Council’s parks as they’ve once again been awarded the coveted Green Flag status, which celebrates Britain’s greatest parks and green spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green Flags are being raised at five of West Northamptonshire Council’s parks as they’ve once again been awarded the coveted Green Flag status, which celebrates Britain’s greatest parks and green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradlaugh Fields in Northampton has retained the award for the fifth year running and Abington and Delapre parks, also in Northampton, retain their awards for the eleventh and twelfth years in a row respectively, in recognition of the hard work of community groups and volunteers to maintain these widely used open spaces.

Green Flag Award 2024-25

Daventry Country Park, which has seen improvements to its visitor facilities in recent years, achieves the award for the 25th time.

The Green Health at Daventry project was also successful in achieving the Green Flag Community Award for the community garden run with support from Daventry Country Park’s rangers.

Cllr Rebecca Breese, Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste at WNC said: “It is fantastic news that five of our parks have retained their Green Flags for 2024/25. Our green spaces are essential to our residents' wellbeing and provide vital environmental benefits for local wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The coveted award recognises the brilliant work that our park rangers, community groups, volunteers, and residents continue to do to maintain and improve our open spaces."

To find out more about open spaces and parks across West Northamptonshire, visit our parks and open spaces page.