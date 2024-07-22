Five parks across West Northants retain the prestigious Green Flag Award
Green Flags are being raised at five of West Northamptonshire Council’s parks as they’ve once again been awarded the coveted Green Flag status, which celebrates Britain’s greatest parks and green spaces.
Abington Park, Bradlaugh Fields, Daventry Country Park, Delapre Park, and Brixworth Country Park have all retained their Green Flag Awards - nationally recognised as the benchmark for the management of recreational outdoor spaces.
Bradlaugh Fields in Northampton has retained the award for the fifth year running and Abington and Delapre parks, also in Northampton, retain their awards for the eleventh and twelfth years in a row respectively, in recognition of the hard work of community groups and volunteers to maintain these widely used open spaces.
Daventry Country Park, which has seen improvements to its visitor facilities in recent years, achieves the award for the 25th time.
The Green Health at Daventry project was also successful in achieving the Green Flag Community Award for the community garden run with support from Daventry Country Park’s rangers.
Cllr Rebecca Breese, Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste at WNC said: “It is fantastic news that five of our parks have retained their Green Flags for 2024/25. Our green spaces are essential to our residents' wellbeing and provide vital environmental benefits for local wildlife.
“The coveted award recognises the brilliant work that our park rangers, community groups, volunteers, and residents continue to do to maintain and improve our open spaces."
