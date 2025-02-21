Five extraordinary dogs unveiled as finalists for Crufts Hero Award

Beat Media/The Kennel Club

Five extraordinary dogs have been unveiled as finalists for a prestigious national award ahead of Crufts.

The annual Kennel Club Hero Dog Award, supported by The Kennel Club Charitable Trust, celebrates the unique relationships people have with their dogs and the important role man’s best friend plays throughout our lives and in society.

Judges from The Kennel Club, one of the UK’s largest dog welfare organisations, selected the five inspiring finalists to go forward for the public vote, which is now open.

The winner will be announced in the bp pulse LIVE arena at the Birmingham NEC and on Channel 4 on Sunday, March 9, the final day of Crufts, the world’s greatest celebration of dogs. These canine heroes are just some of the dogs who will be recognised for the difference they make at the event taking place next month.

Beat Media/The Kennel Club

The winner of The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award, crowned on the final day of Crufts (March 9), will receive £5,000 from The Kennel Club Charitable Trust for the dog charity of their choice, with the other finalists receiving a £1,000 donation to their chosen canine charity.

The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award finalists for 2025 are:

Sharwood, an eight-year-old Gordon Setter from Eaton Bray, Bedfordshire, is a record-breaking blood donor dog, having given more than 40 donations – 22.5kg of blood – for critically ill or injured pets in need.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Sharwood is the record holder for the number of donations given to Pet Blood Bank,” comments his owner, Sue Mitchell. “He’s actually saved the lives of over 168 other dogs – I think he’s amazing.”

One recipient of Sharwood’s donations is Sizzle, a Dachshund who suffers from haemophilia – a disorder which prevents the blood from clotting – so requires regular blood transfusions. “No words can express the relief an owner feels being told there are vital blood products available,” Sizzle’s owner, Emma Gray, explained. “Without Sharwood and his lovely owner Sue, our dog Sizzle would simply not be here today.”

Extraordinary Life of a Working Dog - Baloo

In October 2018, police dog Baloo was hit by a suspect’s car fleeing a crime scene, resulting in life-changing injuries and, devastatingly, amputation of one of her legs.

Baloo retired with Mandy Chapman, a former police dog handler, and as she recovered, Mandy took her to see the team at Essex police force who were impacted by the incident. These visits soon became a regular occurrence as it became clear how beneficial they were for the mental health of the officers and staff alike.

Baloo and Mandy were introduced to the College of Policing team who provide well-being and mental health support, which led to the introduction of the ‘Oscar Kilo’ wellbeing and trauma support dogs service – and there are now over 250 of these dogs nationwide.

“It’s phenomenal what Baloo has achieved in her life, after such a trauma and serious injuries,” said Mandy. “Her disability hasn’t stopped her – in the last six years she’s changed lives and spread smiles every day. I’m just so proud of her.”

Pomeranian Rosa has played an invaluable role in supporting eight-year-old Rozalyn Merrett, who is a young carer to her brother, Rory | Beat Media/The Kennel Club

Best Friends - Louis and his owner, Nick

In 2024, Louis, an English Setter-cross and his owner, Nick Johnson, from Wiltshire, embarked on a remarkable journey across more than 3,000 miles of English coastline, in memory of Nick’s late wife, Lisa, who died of ovarian cancer.

“The idea for the walk really came about two days before Lisa passed away,” says Nick. “She said ‘what are you going to do when I’m gone?’ and I thought about it, and said ‘I’m going to take our dog, and I’m going to walk around our country, to raise awareness for Ovarian Cancer Action, and to honour you.’”

The duo braved difficult weather and challenging terrain and walked for over seven months. Together they have amassed more than £60,000 in donations, enough to sponsor a specialist cancer researcher in Lisa’s name.

Supporting Nick every step of the way was rescue dog Louis, who provided love, energy and companionship throughout their long journey across the country. "I’m extremely proud of what Louis and I have achieved, for the charity and for ourselves,” adds Nick. “I couldn’t envisage my life without him – I don’t really know who rescued who.”

Rescue Dog Hero - Tilly

At just four weeks old, Tilly and three other puppies were abandoned in a plastic washing basket in the middle of a roundabout. The pups were rescued by New Hope Animal Rescue, where they were hand-reared in a foster home until they were old enough to be adopted.

In less than a year, Tilly made a remarkable turnaround – at nine months old, she passed the temperament assessment in order to become a Pets as Therapy dog, and now regularly visits care homes, schools, colleges and prisons for therapy visits, along with her owner Emily Washington, from Strood, Kent.

Tilly has also helped Emily through a challenging recovery after spinal surgery and has been trained to alert her to oncoming migraines and when her anxiety is high, as well as to interrupt stress-related behaviours.

“Tilly has overcome everything life has thrown at her,” Emily says. “She absolutely shows that rescue dogs can go on to do amazing things. From a dumped puppy to a therapy and assistance dog, she deserves the recognition for what she has done for so many people.”

Child’s Champion - Rosa

Pomeranian Rosa has played an invaluable role in supporting eight-year-old Rozalyn Merrett, who is a young carer to her brother, Rory. Rory has severe autism, profound learning disabilities and complex needs. While navigating her own childhood, this has taken a toll on Rozalyn’s mental health, including increased anxiety and sleep issues.

“Rozalyn was a shadow of herself,” said Abby, Rozalyn’s mum. “She was quite anxious, she didn’t want to go to school, which wasn’t like her, and we had to have tests for sickness as she couldn’t keep food down.”

Welcoming Rosa into the family, who live in Retford, Nottinghamshire, marked a turning point for Rozalyn. Not just a pet, Rosa plays a vital role as Rozalyn’s own ‘doggie carer’, providing her with support, comfort and a sense of independence.

“Since getting Rosa, it’s like I’ve got my little girl back,” adds Abby. “She’s more outgoing, confident and happy. Rosa brings Rozalyn’s childhood back.”

“Rosa is so special,” says Rozalyn. “With Rory I could never cope, but Rosa’s helped me. I still get worried sometimes, but I feel happy with her.”

Bill Lambert, Crufts spokesperson, comments: “This award is an opportunity to celebrate our unsung canine heroes – those dogs that quietly go about changing people’s lives in their own unique and special way, those who keep us safe in society and show extraordinary courage, and those best friends who are by our sides through it all.

“These five finalists go to show exactly why dogs are known as ‘man’s best friend’, and we urge the public to vote and show their support for these extraordinary dogs and their unwavering loyalty, companionship and bravery.”

The public can now watch each of the finalist’s stories in specially-made videos and vote for their Hero Dog 2025, until 4pm on Sunday 9 March, by visiting crufts.org.uk/herodogaward.

Crufts, which celebrates dogs from all walks of life, takes place from 6-9 March at the NEC in Birmingham and tickets are available at crufts.org.uk.