First King's Award for Enterprise for Daventry-based Brian James Trailers

Brian James Trailers is one of the very first companies to be awarded a King’s Award for Enterprise. The designer and manufacturer of car trailers for the automotive and construction sectors has seen a dramatic increase in sales over the last few years. In particular, it has become a major exporter to Europe and as far away as Australia and New Zealand. The business is led by CEO Lewis James, grandson of business founder Brian James. ‘We are incredibly proud to receive one of the first King’s Award’, says Lewis. ‘It’s been a tough few years with the pandemic, the extraordinary cost increase of raw materials and energy as well as export shipping costs, but despite this and thanks to our colleagues and business partners, we’ve ended up successfully navigating these choppy waters.’ The business, based in Daventry, Northamptonshire has made significant investment over the last three years to meet increased demand with two new factory buildings and additional precision manufacturing equipment including more robot welding and laser cutting machines. The increased production capability has helped the business meet demand from the UK and export markets. ‘As well as car transporters used by professional automotive logistics companies and motorsport teams, we also manufacture a wide range of commercial trailers.’ Lewis explains. ‘These include tippers, flatbed trailers and trailers for mini diggers and other plant and machinery and we see this as a growth area in the years ahead, both in the UK and in export markets.’