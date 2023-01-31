First grants awarded from Northamptonshire's Cost of Living Crisis Fund

The Poverty Hurts Fund was launched by Northamptonshire Community Foundation to ensure people who have been plunged into poverty can access the support they need.

The fund will help to tackle increasing poverty and the impact of the cost of living crisis amongst some of our most vulnerable local residents and those already experiencing financial distress. Grants awarded through the Poverty Hurts Fund are a much-needed lifeline to people in financial hardship in Northamptonshire.

The first four grants have now been awarded from the fund, totalling £10,500. These awards will enable local organisations to continue supporting those most in need, and to reach new members of the community in need of help.

Food Bank at The Daylight Centre

To support their food bank activities, The Daylight Centre, Springs Family Centre and South Northants Volunteer Bureau (SNVB) have received £3000, £1,500 and £3000 respectively. Citizens Advice Services Corby and Kettering have received £3000 towards their telephone help and advice line, so they can continue helping local communities through the cost of living crisis.

Following an initial deadline for applications of 9 January 2023, the Poverty Hurts Fund is now a rolling programme focusing on awarding grants to community organisations supporting local vulnerable people in financial difficulty. Local groups meeting the criteria can apply for funding at any time.