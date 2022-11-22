Four flood alerts are in force in corners of Northamptonshire following more heavy rain on Monday (November 21).

The Environment Agency has a warning system in place which grades the risk of flooding at three levels according to readings taken from 3,500 stations measuring water levels in rivers and around the coastline. An 'alert' is the lowest of the three in areas where flooding is believed to be possible.

Ten flood warnings — the second highest level — are also in force in the Midlands and west country. The flood alerts in Northamptonshire cover stretches of the River Tove near Towcester and Brackley, the Welland Valley, Harpers Brook and Willow Brook near Corby, and the Upper Avon, River Swift and Clay Coton Brook near Crick and stretching as far as Welford.

Environment Agency flood warning map shows four alerts in force in parts of Northamptonshire on Tuesday morning

More rain is predicted on Tuesday morning (November 22) although local forecasters, @NNWeather, says it should turn drier in the afternoon with a few brighter spells possible. The Environment Agency has a webpage dedicated to what to do in the event of a flood in your area.

Experts say levels are forecast to rise on the RIVER TOVE following persistent heavy rainfall and flooding of roads and farmland is possible on Tuesday (November 22) from Towcester to Cosgrove, including Silverstone Brook.

At HARPERS BROOK and WILLOW BROOK and along the WELLAND VALLEY heavy rain will lead to flooding of low-lying land and roads close to the watercourse, although the alert adds "forecasts indicate that flooding to properties is not likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued". The alert for Harpers Brook and Willow Brook was first issued on Friday.

On the UPPER AVON, RIVER SWIFT and CLAY COTON BROOK, levels are forecast to continue rising and incident response staff have been deployed to clear weed screens.

