First customer of The Range in Northampton will win a 'star prize'

Prizes are set to be handed out to the first 50 customers of a brand new home improvement superstore when it opens in Northampton this week.

The ribbon cutting of The Range in St James Retail Park will take place at 9am this Friday, April 12. The new outlet will fill the unit vacated by BHS when the department store chain collapsed in 2016.

And bosses of The Range have pledged to give away prizes to the first 50 people in the queue - including a 'star prize' to the very first in line.

Company founder and owner Chris Dawson said: “Each store plays an important part in the success of our company and Northampton is no exception.

"The former BHS closed in April 2016 and has been empty ever since so we are really pleased to be able to open on the site are certain that it will help to bring increased footfall to the retail park."

The day will start with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9am with borough council leader Councillor Jonathan Nunn set to do the honours.

The company mascot, Captain Range, will be at the opening to welcome in customers and entertain children.

Celebrations are set to continue over the weekend, with free activities for children and adults including face-painting by Snazaroo on Saturday, April 13, between 11am and 4pm.

There will also be DO Crafts demos between 10am and 4pm on the same day.

Northampton's branch will be spread over two floors and will include a Dee Dee’s Family Cafe, a patio department and outdoor garden centre and the complete Iceland Foods offering.

Opening offers are due to run throughout the store until April 28.

In total, the new branch has created 50 full and part-time jobs from store to department managers, warehouse assistants to retail administrators on the retail park.

The opening of the Northampton branch comes during another busy year of growth and expansion for the UK retailer, which now has 165 outlets across the UK.

Plymouth-based owner and founder Mr Dawson began life as a market stall trader across the South West of England before opening his first store in 1989 in Plymouth, under the name CDS (Chris Dawson Superstores).