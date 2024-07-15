First anniversary of UON parkrun follows commemoration for the academic who started it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Northampton parkrun is now one year old and is all down to the late Senior Lecturer in Social Work Mark Allenby.

The University’s part of an international fitness and socialising movement celebrated its first birthday last weekend (Saturday 13 July).

The University of Northampton (UON) parkrun has seen more than 5,000 people take part and complete the 5km (3.1 miles) circuit around Waterside campus.

The parkrun was championed by the late Mark Allenby, Senior Lecturer in Social Work, and a parkrun devotee.

First UON parkrun team, July 2023.

Recently, a commemorative plaque was installed in the University’s Memorial Garden, located opposite Lancaster House/the Avon building to celebrate Mark’s life and commitment to ‘the run’. This was attended by family, friends and colleagues, many of whom had just taken part in an extra parkrun held in addition to the regular, weekly event.

Catherine Hickford is Event Director for University of Northampton parkrun, picking up the baton from Mark. She says: “I first met Mark at a UON Open Day when I considered becoming a mature student. He convinced me to see what was possible and I went on to graduate with a First in English and continue with a Master’s degree. This was all because of him.

“The UON parkrun has brought together our favourite elements of life. Mark and I had dreams of how this would help promote a University we both loved, but little did we know how short amount of time we’d have to see this develop together. A little time after our fifth run, Mark was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He continued to support the event despite the physical toll it placed on him. Sadly, he lost a brave battle in November 2023.

“Mark’s memorial run was a way for us to honour his contribution to founding UON parkrun and remember how much of his spirit remains with us. We would like to thank the University for supporting this and for the plaque installed in the memorial garden at Waterside.”

The figures for UON’s now one-year old parkrun are (figures up to 13 July 2024):

Total parkrun events held: 46.

Total people who have finished the run: 5,126.

Total finished runs: 8,544.

Personal best runs: 1,120.

Average finish time: 30mins and 11secs.

Photo is from the first UON parkrun in 2023. Mark is pictured on the left of the front row.