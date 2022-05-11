Firefighters using breathing apparatus rescue man trapped in blazing Daventry flat

Investigations are under way to pinpoint cause of fire in first-floor property

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 10:53 am

Firefighters using breathing apparatus rescued a man from a blazing upstairs flat in Daventry on Tuesday (May 10).

Crews from Daventry, Towcester and Warwickshire rushed to the first-floor property in Hemans Road at just after 4.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman confirmed: “On arrival at the scene, crews from Daventry and Towcester found smoke billowing from a first floor flat.

Emergency services were called to the fire in a flat in Hemans Road, Daventry, on Tuesday afternoon

“A man was helped out of the property via the first-floor window using a triple extension ladder and was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished flames while crews also searched adjacent properties for fire spread.”

Witnesses say the man rescued appeared to be unhurt but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Investigations are under way in an attempt to identify the source of the fire.

