Firefighters using breathing apparatus rescued a man from a blazing upstairs flat in Daventry on Tuesday (May 10).

Crews from Daventry, Towcester and Warwickshire rushed to the first-floor property in Hemans Road at just after 4.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman confirmed: “On arrival at the scene, crews from Daventry and Towcester found smoke billowing from a first floor flat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the fire in a flat in Hemans Road, Daventry, on Tuesday afternoon

“A man was helped out of the property via the first-floor window using a triple extension ladder and was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished flames while crews also searched adjacent properties for fire spread.”

Witnesses say the man rescued appeared to be unhurt but was taken to hospital as a precaution.