Firefighters use breathing apparatus tackling blazing chicken shed on Northamptonshire farm
Investigations underway to find out cause of Wednesday night's fire
Around 20 firefighters from two counties used breathing apparatus as they spent nearly three hours battling a blaze at a chicken farm near the Northants-Bucks border last night (Wednesday).
Crews from Northampton, Towcester and Brackley joined Buckinghamshire Fire Service answering a 999 call following reports of a large shed on fire just after 5.30pm in Wicken, off the A5 between Towcester and Old Stratford.
Fortunately, no poultry was inside the shed at the time although farm machinery and chicken feed was severely damaged by the blaze.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue confirmed crews remained at the scene until after 8.30pm and investigators will be back at the scene today (Thursday) in an attempt to determine the cause.