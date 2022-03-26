Firefighters tackling large barn blaze in village just outside Northampton
Residents warned to keep doors and windows closed as smoke billows from fire
By Kevin Nicholls
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 4:41 pm
Updated
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 4:54 pm
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze just outside Northampton on Saturday afternoon (March 26).
Four crews responded to reports of a barn which is alight in Whiston Road, Cogenhoe.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue service said: "We're asking residents to keep their doors and windows closed and for motorists to avoid the area until further notice.
"Whiston Road has been closed to traffic to enable crews to deal with the incident."