Firefighters are currently on the scene of a major blaze at a commercial premises in Wollaston.

Emergency services rushed to the blaze at Steadfast Roofing Merchants Ltd in Doddington Road at around 10.30pm. The premises neighbours chemical manufacturer, Spectrum Chemicals Ltd.

A spokesperson for the Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Firefighters likely to be on scene for most of the night and are urging people to avoid the area and for nearby residents to close doors and windows for the time being. Thank you for your support.”

Crews from Wellingborough, Earls Barton, Rushden, Burton Latimer and The Mounts are currently at the scene along with specialist units from Corby and Towcester.